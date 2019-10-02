The President of Peru has decided to dissolve the country's congress, but it's not listening.
Congressional leader Pedro Olaechea said the legislative body is "still functioning" despite President Martin Vizcarra's decision on Monday.
Legislators will meet Wednesday to seek a solution to the political crisis, Olaechea said.
He hailed the Organization of American States' offer to mediate the crisis and said congress hopes for the regional body to intervene, according to a bulletin published on the Peruvian legislature's website.
After Vizcarra moved to dissolve the body on Monday, the opposition-controlled legislature swore in Vice President Mercedes Araoz as interim president.
But the confusing standoff between Vizcarra and opposition legislators took a new turn on Tuesday night, when Aráoz announced her resignation -- both as vice president to Vizcarra and as the interim president.
"Constitutional order has broken down in Peru," she wrote in a resignation letter posted on Twitter.
Olaechea told CNN Espanol's Fernando del Rincon on Tuesday night that he would not seek to assume the presidency, saying that "it is an illusion to believe that someone who does not have the support of the armed forces can govern."
He added that Peru's congress seeks "to restore the balance of powers that should have never been broken."
The political drama is the latest chapter in Vizcarra's year-long campaign to confront corruption, with right-wing lawmakers obstructing his efforts.