A man who fatally shot a teenage boy early Friday was killed by Philadelphia police officers who had responded to a report of a fight, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on Emerald Street, according to a release from the Philadelphia Police Department. As family members left their homes and formed a crowd on the sidewalk and in the street, a 43-year-old man pulled a handgun and opened fire, hitting two teenagers, police said.
An officer responding to the initial disturbance shot the shooter in the torso, the release said. The man died from his injuries.
The boy who died was 15 years old, while the second teen is 17 years old, the release said. He is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. No one else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.