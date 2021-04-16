Law enforcement officials in Indianapolis are working a "mass casualty situation," according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Spokesperson Officer Genae Cook.
The incident happened at a FedEx facility located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, according to Cook.
Police are on the scene and gathering information, no other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.