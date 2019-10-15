Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced has called an urgent meeting after five people were killed in a mass shooting
Four men and one woman were shot dead Monday night at an apartment complex in San Juan. Another was injured and is in the hospital, police commissioner Henry Escalera said.
A group of people showed up to the complex with large guns before the shooting, he said. He declined to provide further details, as the investigation had just begun.
Vázquez said Tuesday criminal violence is an "urgent issue" for her office.
"As governor, I will continue my commitment and it is in my best interest to understand the security measures put in place and how they are being implemented," she said. "At this meeting, I will ask for those measures to be reviewed."
CNN's Florencia Trucco and Roxanne Garcia contributed to this report.