Rochester police chief fired in wake of Daniel Prude death

The mayor of Rochester, New York, has fired the police chief and suspended two officials for 30 days without pay in the wake of Daniel Prude's death.
The decision by Mayor Lovely Warren followed a "cursory management review of the city's role in the Daniel Prude and subsequent actions," according to a news release posted Monday on the city website.
Outgoing Chief La'Ron Singletary had previously announced his intent to retire at the end of September. Corporation counsel Tim Curtin and communications director Justin Roj were each suspended for a month without pay.
CNN has reached out to Rochester City Council, the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Police Locust Club for comment.
City Attorney Stephanie Prince declined to comment when reached by CNN.
This is a developing story. Return for updates
