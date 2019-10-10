The power outages that have affected much of Northern California this week have cost San Jose alone at least half a million dollars, the city said Thursday, giving one of the first cost estimates of the massive power shutoffs by utility Pacific Gas & Electric.
PG&E intentionally cut power to almost 800,000 customers Wednesday to help prevent wildfires that could be caused by high winds downing live power equipment -- a tactic it warned residents about in February.
"We had many city employees working around the clock," Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference. The estimate also includes supplies and fuel costs for generators, Deputy City Manager Kip Harkness said, adding he expects the number "to go much higher."
Liccardo says he spoke to the governor and they expect "there will be some compensation from PG&E for the considerable public cost resulting from these power shut downs."
About 126,000 customers had power back by early Thursday morning, PG&E said in a statement. But that left about 600,000 still without electricity in Northern California. And as winds started kicking up in the south of the state, Southern California Edison began shutting off power to some of its customers at noon Thursday.
PG&E has been criticized in recent years for the role its equipment played in a series of catastrophic blazes across the state, including last year's deadly Camp Fire.
Weather conditions had improved enough that the utility can start its safety inspections and repairs in some areas, a first step to restoring power, PG&E said Thursday afternoon. The "all clear" had been issued for areas affecting about 270,000 customers.
About 20,000 PG&E customers in San Jose -- representing 60,000 residents -- were without power at the start of the day Thursday, the mayor said. Some have had their power restored in the meantime, he said.
Devastating for businesses
The outages are a huge inconvenience for residents and business owners, like Tod Pickett in Placerville. Pickett's sports memorablia shop, Man Cave, was among the first to lose power, and he estimated he's already lost thousands of dollars.
"When the wind blows we have to turn the power off," Pickett said, comparing the situation to that of a third-world country. "It's crazy."
"It's costing this state billions in lost revenue and people are losing food, people are losing revenue for not being able to work," he said. "It's devastating."
Barbara Nichols lost her home in the Tubbs fire two years ago. When she saw on PG&E's website this week that she was in the zone that would lose power, Nichols emptied her refrigerator, packed its contents on ice and took it to her cousin's freezer a half-hour away.
All for nothing. Nichols didn't lose power after all.
"I just don't think that there was good communication," Nichols said. "I understand why PG&E felt the need to do it, but it's pretty big and it's affected a lot of people and better communication would have helped people be less frustrated by it."
Linda Lokey, who owns a BBQ restaurant in Lincoln, north of Sacramento, told CNN affiliate KTXL that she's scrambling to salvage the meat left in her freezers after she lost all the beer she'd stored in tin barrels.
"We've been here all night," Lokey told KTXL. "If we didn't get the generator, I don't know what we'd be doing right now."
"For mom and pops like us and all the businesses here, this can be very devastating and catastrophic for our business to recover from," she said. Co-owner Monty Lokey said they're losing "tens of thousands of dollars in food."
Strong winds across arid Northern California could fuel destructive wildfires, said Scott Strenfel, PG&E's meteorologist. Early Thursday morning, peak wind gusts of more than 70 mph were recorded in some areas where power had been shut off, the utility company said.
"We faced a choice between hardship or safety, and we chose safety," said Michael Lewis, senior vice president of PG&E's electric operations. "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the hardship, but we stand by the decision because the safety of our customers and communities must come first."
The power shutoff could last days, officials said. The blackout region stretches from south of San Jose to areas north of Eureka.
Ultimately, if the power is off for two days, it could cost up to $2.6 billion, according to Michael Wara, the director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University's Woods Institute.
"This is very disruptive to people's lives and businesses to not have electric power," Wara told CNN. "An economy as large as California's, when you black out a significant fraction of the state, there are going to be large economic impacts."
Southern California Edison cut power to almost 13,000 customers at noon Thursday as winds picked up in its region. The utility said it's considering cutting power to almost 174,000 of its customers.
PG&E worker's vehicle shot at, police say
In a news conference Wednesday evening, PG&E officials urged the public to consider the safety of its workers.
Sumeet Singh, the vice president of PG&E's Community Wildfire Safety Program, didn't address any incident in particular. But the California Highway Patrol had earlier said one worker's marked PG&E vehicle was struck by a bullet Tuesday evening, shattering the passenger side window. The driver was uninjured, police said. The utility's customer service center in Oroville was also egged, the company said.
"Our employees and contractors, they have families that live in your communities, they have friends, they are members of your communities," Singh said. "So let's just ensure their safety as well as they are doing this work in the interest of your safety."
The wind in Northern California is expected to subside Friday, according to Strenfel, the meteorologist. PG&E crews will then examine their system for damage and begin to restore power for customers, which could take several days.
The company has about 6,300 personnel ready to begin inspections, Singh said.
"We very much understand the inconvenience and difficulties such a power outage would cause and we do not take or make this decision lightly," he said.
"This decision ... was really focused on ensuring that we're continuing to maintain the safety of our customers and our communities."
Residents slam utility
Just last month, PG&E announced it had reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies for claims stemming from the devastating 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California.
In June, the utility paid $1 billion in damages to local governments for blazes linked to its power lines, poles and other equipment.
The company warned earlier this year it could proactively cut power more often during risky weather conditions as a means of preventing wildfires caused by high winds downing live power equipment.
Critics say the plan lets PG&E get away with inconveniencing its customers and costing businesses instead of upgrading its infrastructure to prevent fires.
"I'm angry at PG&E," said Blair Roman, who's out of power in Mill Valley. "Most of my friends are angry as well."
"They didn't do what they were supposed to do and keep up with the lines and the power," Roman said. "Their answer to everything is to just shut it off so we can't get blamed for it. It's a major inconvenience, it's going to cost companies billions of dollars. And it all could have been avoided."
State Sen. Jim Nielsen, whose district includes Paradise, where 85 died in last year's Camp Fire, said the power shutoff is unacceptable.
"PG&E's decision to protect itself from liability at the expense of hardworking Californians will not be tolerated. This disregards people's livelihoods. We depend on electricity to live and earn a living," he said.
The National Weather Service has warned of strong winds and low humidity running over dry vegetation in the region, describing it as a recipe for explosive fire growth.
In Southern California, residents and businesses braced for more outages as the National Weather Service reported winds of more than 60 mph in some parts of Ventura County Coastal Valleys.
All schools were closed Thursday in Fillmore, in Ventura County, ahead of power outages there.
Annie Hoang, a dentist in Santa Paula, said she moved up dozens of patient appointments in anticipation of losing power.
"If they don't shut us off tomorrow, we'll just be open for urgent situations," Hoang said.
CNN's Lucy Kafanov, Carma Hassan, Cheri Mossburg, Christina Maxouris, Jason Hanna and Paul Vercammen contributed to this report.