Several injured in crash involving more than 20 vehicles on icy Nashville road

At least a dozen people were injured Saturday when 21 vehicles were involved in a crash on an icy Nashville road, the city's fire department said.
The crash happened on I-24 East near Old Hickory Boulevard around 8 a.m., the Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.
Twelve people were taken to local hospitals, fire officials said. Twelve others involved in the crash were not injured.
A winter weather advisory was in effect Saturday morning for much of central Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.
"Freezing drizzle, freezing fog, and light freezing rain may create very slick conditions this morning. Slow down and use extra caution when traveling," the NWS tweeted prior to the crash.
Message signs on I-24 on Saturday read: "Reduce speed, patches of ice possible, use caution," according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The roadway reopened after being salted, officials said.
CNN's Juliana Battaglia contributed to this report.
