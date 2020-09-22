Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman at a suburban Atlanta home fired shots.
Officers are on the scene in the Cobb County neighborhood, about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
"Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place," a Cobb County Police tweet said. "All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes."
The home is in a residential area in an upper middle class neighborhood.
This is a developing story. More to come.
CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.