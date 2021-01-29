A small blast went off close to the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday afternoon, damaging the windows of parked vehicles.
New Delhi police said a "very low intensity improvised device" went off around 5 p.m. local (6.30 a.m. ET) in the center of the city. No injuries were reported.
"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities," Israel's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. No emissaries or embassy staff were harmed, the ministry added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.