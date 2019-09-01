Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart. Sign up here.)
ALL WEEK
• Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the US mainland. The powerful storm's uncertain path means the entire southeastern US coast should stay alert. Track the storm here, and if you're in its path with a weak phone connection, get the text-only version of CNN's top stories here.
TODAY
• New US and China tariffs kick in. The latest round of tariffs that the superpowers have slapped on each other kicks in. Washington's latest move targets Chinese-made products like TVs and apparel, though taxes on about half those goods were postponed to mid-December. There was some positive talk last week on the trade war, but a deal remains elusive.
• The US Open showcases tennis' best. The energy has been sky-high so far at the year's last Grand Slam, including brilliant play from American Taylor Townsend and legend Roger Federer. Don't miss a moment leading up to the finals. Watch starting at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.
• New month, new shows. There's political satire, unscripted comedy and more people risen from the dead. Check out what's streaming in September on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV.
MONDAY
• Happy Labor Day! The unofficial end of summer honors the more than 160 million people in the US civilian labor force.
TUESDAY
• Mike Pence visits Northern Europe. The Vice President is in Poland to talk about the strategic importance of the Arctic and NATO efforts to counter Russian aggression. From there he heads to the United Kingdom, with a focus on US economic ties ahead of Brexit. He'll round out the trip in Ireland, where the Good Friday Agreement and trade are top of mind.
• Real estate tycoon's murder trial begins. The man at the center of "The Jinx" TV phenomenon is set to stand trial. Robert Durst, 76, is accused of shooting Susan Berman in the head in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home. She was scheduled to speak hours later with police about the 1982 disappearance of Durst's wife.
• The first daughter heads south in support of women. Ivanka Trump and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan are due to leave for a four-day junket in Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay. Topping their agenda is strengthening US partnerships in the region on the matter of women's economic empowerment.
WEDNESDAY
• US reps return to talk gun violence. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a series of gun violence prevention bills a week ahead of Congress' official return from recess. The measures include a ban on high-capacity magazines, "red flag" legislation and a block on firearms purchases by people convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes.
• CNN hosts climate crisis town halls. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in back-to-back town halls to answer audience questions about their climate plans as scientists sound the alarm about global warming. Candidates take the stage for 40 minutes each starting at 5 p.m. ET on CNN.
THURSDAY
• The NFL regular season kicks off. The road to the Super Bowl begins, with the Bears hosting the Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch all the Week 1 matchups.
FRIDAY
• Spacecraft that ferried a humanoid undocks from ISS. The unpiloted Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft is due to undock from the International Space Station. The ship carried into space a machine named Fedor, the first life-sized, artificially intelligent robot that Russia sent out of the atmosphere. Watch the undocking starting at 1:45 p.m. ET on NASA TV.
SATURDAY
• El Paso unites to fight hate. Renowned artists will join Texas residents to march against white supremacy. The event -- #ElPasoFirme, or "El Paso Strong" -- is being billed as a day of cultural resistance following the shooting at a Walmart that left 22 people dead.