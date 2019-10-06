Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
TODAY
• Mental Health Awareness Week starts. Every year, more than 43 million Americans deal with mental illness, but only 41% seek assistance. Here's how you can surmount the stigma and find help.
• Catholic bishops gather in Rome. Leaders from the Amazon region start meeting to discuss the church's growth. Prickly issues could include letting married priests serve in that part of the world and preserving the area's ecology in the era of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose pro-development policies and lax regulation have been blamed for devastating rainforest fires.
• Sluggers inch closer to the World Series. Division series are in full swing ahead of Major League Baseball's grand finale. Here's how to watch.
TUESDAY
• SCOTUS hears a key transgender civil rights case. Justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case of Aimee Stephens, who was fired after telling her boss she is a transgender woman. It's one of the term's most important cases and may settle whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act covers discrimination based on transgender status.
• The faithful mark a most sacred day. Yom Kippur begins at sundown. It's the most important of Jewish religious holidays, when the observant ask for forgiveness from God and from other people.
WEDNESDAY
• A new tool rockets to space's frontier. NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) mission is due to begin. Its satellite will study the zone high in the Earth's atmosphere where terrestrial weather and space weather meet, with the aim of mitigating effects on human technology, communications systems and society.
THURSDAY
• Cuba Gooding Jr.'s sex abuse trial begins. The actor is expected in court to face misdemeanor state charges of forcible touching and third-degree sex abuse related to an alleged groping incident in June at a Manhattan bar.
• Air-quality scientists discuss pollution and health. Independent air quality experts are set to start a two-day meeting to review the science of particulate matter pollution -- tiny droplets with dirt, dust, soot or smoke that have been linked to cancer, stroke and heart attack. The scientists were dismissed last year from a federal panel and claim the EPA aims "to subvert the Clean Air Act."
• LGBTQ issues are the focus of a CNN town hall. The "Power of our Pride" event is due to feature nine Democratic presidential candidates, including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. Candidates invited by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation will take questions for a half-hour each from 7 to 11:30 p.m. ET. Watch on CNN on the eve of National Coming Out Day.
FRIDAY
• US ambassador removed by Trump testifies. Marie Yovanovitch served as the US diplomat in Ukraine until May, after the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, reportedly accused her without evidence of trying to block efforts to investigate Democrats like Joe Biden. She is due to give a deposition to the trio of House committees leading the impeachment inquiry.
• The Nobel Peace Prize winner is revealed. The recipient, among 301 candidates, is set to be announced and will join the likes of former President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa.
SATURDAY
• Athletes start competing in the World Beach Games. More than 1,300 of the globe's best vie for victory in 14 beach and water sports in Qatar. Team USA includes 42 women and 27 men contending in events that include aquathon, beach handball and bouldering.