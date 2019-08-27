Stefanos Tsitsipas calls chair umpire a 'weirdo' in loss to Andrey Rublev

For the second straight major, Stefanos Tsitsipas is out after the first round, and it came with drama.
The No. 8 seed from Greece was beaten by Andrey Rublev, with the Russian advancing 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(7), 7-5 after three hours, 54 minutes. But Tsitsipas also made waves when he clashed with chair umpire Damien Dumusois.
During the match, Tsitsipas was hit with a code violation for receiving coaching; among those in Tsitsipas' box is his dad and coach, Apostolos.
In the fourth set, when he was battling cramps, Tsitsipas at one point was given a time violation for not returning to the court quickly enough during a changeover.
It was then he was heard saying to the chair umpire from France, "You have something against me, I don't know what -- because you're French, probably. And you're all weirdos."
Tsitsipas was asked about his weirdos comment in his post-match press conference.
"The chair umpire was very incorrect in what he was telling me during the match," Tsitsipas said. "I don't know what this chair umpire has in specific against my team but he's been complaining and telling me that my team talks all of the time when I'm out on the court playing. He's very -- I don't know. I believe he's not right, because I never hear anything of what my team says from the outside. And there is nothing that I personally believe can help my game or make me play better.
"My father outside, who usually does the talking, he's trying to pump me up by saying, you know, 'Come on.' Raising my confidence by not coaching but by trying to boost me up. I believe the coach for my opponent does the same thing, which is normal.
"This chair umpire, I don't know, he has something against me. I don't know why."
Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year, defeating Roger Federer en route. He reached the fourth round at the French Open, but he lost in the first round of Wimbledon.
Meanwhile, Rublev's hot streak continues. Earlier this month, the 21-year-old dispatched Federer in just over an hour at the Western & Southern Open in the Cincinnati suburb of Mason, Ohio. It was Federer's quickest defeat in 16 years. Rublev reached the final eight at the US Open in 2017.
Tsitsipas is not the only seed in the top 10 to lose on Tuesday. Italy's Thomas Fabbiano upset No 4 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan upended No. 10 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.