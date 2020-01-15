A search for two fishermen missing after a pair of boats collided off the coast of Galveston, Texas, continued Wednesday.
The US Coast Guard was notified of four people in the water at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after an 81-foot fishing vessel called Pappy's Pride collided with the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune and capsized, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Two Coast Guard vessels responded immediately and were assisted by a "good Samaritan" vessel in pulling two people from the water.
One of the two was unresponsive and pronounced dead after CPR was unsuccessful, the Coast Guard said.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic event. Our search and rescue efforts remain our top priority at this time," Coast Guard Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza said.
