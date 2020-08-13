Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
- Prominent Albany leader Lem Griffin dies
- Dougherty County Schools waiting for decline in coronavirus numbers before re-opening
- 'Taking-it-to-the-streets' ministry returns to busy Albany intersection
- Friends, colleagues remember Albany community leader Lemuel Griffin
- Georgia school district will now only offer virtual learning after 90 staff members are forced to quarantine
- Albany Police Department responds to city's 11th murder of year; officer involved in wreck
- Phoebe officials respond to post about Open Records case
- Mitchell County football, head coach Deshon Brock aiming high
- State, local officials fight to close health care gap in Randolph County area
- A 7-year-old boy in Georgia died of Covid-19, the youngest victim in the state
