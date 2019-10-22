The 23-year-old truck driver involved in a crash that left seven motorcyclists dead was indicted on 23 charges, court documents show.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven negligent homicide charges that he was under the influence of one or more drugs when the crash occurred, seven other negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges, a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one charge of reckless conduct.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to seven negligent homicide charges. CNN has not been able to reach an attorney for Zhukovskyy.
Zhukovskyy was driving erratically and crossed the double-yellow center line before plowing into the group of motorcyclists on June 21, investigators have said.
Seven motorcyclists were killed and three more injured in Randolph, New Hampshire in the crash.
Zhukovskyy is scheduled for a video arraignment and bail hearing on the new charges November 5.
An attorney for Zhukovskyy in June told CNN affiliate WGGB that his client was a "good guy involved in a terrible, negligent, as I read the complaint, negligent incident."
His license should have already been terminated
A month before the crash, Zhukovskyy had been arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, a police report showed.
A witness told police the truck driver was revving his truck engine and jumping around outside the vehicle May 11 outside Walmart in East Windsor, Connecticut.
Zhukovskyy, who lives in Massachusetts, should have had his license immediately terminated after that charge, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation previously announced.
But a miscommunication between Massachusetts and Connecticut led to Zhukovskyy keeping his commercial driver's license, Stephanie Pollack, the secretary and CEO of the department, said.
In a statement, Pollack placed part of the blame on Connecticut, saying that state's department of motor vehicles waited 18 days and used a special state-to-state messaging system to alert Massachusetts of the charges against the driver.
And that message, the department said, did not contain sufficient information to automatically add the May 11 charges to Zhukovskyy's Massachusetts driving record.
"To the [Registry of Motor Vehicles'] knowledge, Connecticut failed to provide sufficient information" through the federal system that states use to share information on violations, the Massachusetts DOT said.
CNN previously reached out to the Connecticut DMV for comment.
