The world's most expensive sheep has just been purchased for $490,000

A sheep sold for a record 350,000 guineas -- or around $490,000 in American money -- at an auction in Scotland this week.
The lamb, named Double Diamond, had generated buzz before the Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark started, according to a news release from the Texel Sheep Society. Bidding started at 10000 guineas (about but $13,000).
A bidding war drove up the price until an agreement was reached for the sheep to be shared between three farms.
"It's just like every other business -- horse racing or the cattle business," Jeff Aiken, one of the winning bidders, told The Guardian. "Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it."
Texel sheep originated in Holland and are a butcher favorite, according to the Texel Sheep Society.
It is traditional for livestock to be sold in guineas at auction in the United Kingdom, and one guinea translates to about $1.40 American dollars.
The previous record for one sheep was 230,000 pounds -- over $307,000 in US money -- for a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.