Get ready: There's going to be another royal wedding.
Princess Beatrice of York, ninth in line to the throne and one of the Queen's grandchildren, announced Thursday that she's engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with the wedding scheduled in 2020. But who is Mapelli Mozzi, aside from the princess's new betrothed?
Here's what you need to know.
He's a property tycoon
And his Instagram, filled with photos of aesthetic-looking rooms and buildings, reflects that pretty well.
He's the CEO of Banda Property in the United Kingdom and, really -- just look at his Instagram.
His father was a professional British alpine skier
No, really. His dad, Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli Mozzi, competed for Great Britain in the 1972 Olympics in alpine skiing.
He may not have brought home any medals, but still. That's a pretty interesting legacy.
He goes by Edo
Edoardo was too long, it seems. And who wants to be Ed when you can be Edo? It checks out.
He proposed in Italy
Cue the awwwwwws.
Mapelli Mozzi popped the question earlier this month during a weekend away in Italy. OK, cute.
The couple said in a statement, "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."
He already has a son
From a previous relationship, Mapelli Mozzi has a little boy called Christopher.
So, once the wedding happens, that means another child to fawn over in the royal family, right?