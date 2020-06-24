The three men accused in the February 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury, a district attorney said.
Glynn County's Grand Jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery's death, Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes said at a press conference.
Arbery, a Black man, was jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, chased him, authorities said.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
