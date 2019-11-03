Two Kenyans win 2019 NYC Marathon

Joyciline Jepkosgei ruined her esteemed countrywoman's chance at a fifth women's title in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
It was a double for Kenya, as Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's division, his second NYC Marathon victory.
The world record holder in the half marathon, Jepkosgei finished first among tens of thousands of competitors, according to a tweet from the New York City Marathon.
Though Jepkosgei has been running professionally only since 2015, she's already compiled an impressive catalog of accomplishments: She's collected silver medals at the 2017 World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, earned a bronze medal in the 2016 African Championships and set world records with her times in the half marathon, 10-kilometer, 15-kilometer and 20-kilometer races.
In March, during her first trip to the United States, she won the NYC Half.
Coached by her husband, the 25-year-old mother of one planned to make her marathon debut in Hawaii in December but withdrew after twisting an ankle.
To win the 2019 race, Jepkosgei had to overcome the dominance of fellow Kenyan Mary Keitany, who since 2014, won every New York City Marathon women's title, with one exception: In 2017, she finished second to United States' Shalane Flanagan.
Keitany finished in second place, meaning she has finished in the top two in six straight NYC Marathons.
Kamworor, the men's champ, has also enjoyed some success in recent years. In addition to winning the New York City Marathon in 2017, he placed second in 2015 and third last year.
He previously won junior and senior titles in the World Cross Country Championships, and has four gold medals from the World Half Marathon Championships. In 2013, he was featured in the documentary, "The Unknown Runner."
The 26-year-old gained an appreciation for running long distances as a youngster, trotting 5 kilometers to and from school every day, his NYC Marathon biography says.
"He was a hard-working student with aspirations of one day becoming a lawyer, and he was accepted to a college in the U.S. to study law, but instead decided to focus his career 100 percent on athletics," the bio says.
Back home in Kenya, he trains daily with Eliud Kipchoge, who in October became the first person to run a 26.2 mile race in under two hours, though the time is considered unofficial.
Last year's men's winner, Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa, dropped out at Mile 7, according to CNN affiliate WPIX.
This year's race, its 49th annual running, featured more than 50,000 competitors representing more than 125 nations.
The race began on Staten Island. Runners crossed the Verranzzano-Narrows Bridge and ran through Brooklyn and Queens before dipping into Manhattan en route to the Bronx. The course then doubled back to the finish line in Manhattan, located in Central Park.
Top prizes of $100,000 await Jepkosgei and Kamworor.
The wheelchair division saw repeat champions in Manuela Schar of Switzerland, who claimed her third straight title in New York, and Daniel Romanchuk, who became the first American (and youngest winner) in the 2018 race.
The pair will take prizes of $25,000 each.