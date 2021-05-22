Two killed and eight injured in shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Two men were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, police said.
Seven of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and one man was in critical condition, according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).
Jawan Contrail Carroll, 23, was arrested in Bloomington, Minnesota, on probable cause of murder and taken to the Hennepin County Jail, MPD spokesperson John Elder told CNN Saturday evening.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Carroll, and he had not been formally charged as of Saturday evening.
"He is the only suspect," Elder said.
Elder said police believe the other shooter was one of the two men killed.
A verbal confrontation likely led to the shooting, police said.
Two people standing in a crowded area on North First Avenue argued, pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, police said.
Officers working "evening bar close" at around 2 a.m. heard the gunshots and ran toward the gunfire, police said. They arrived at an "exceptionally chaotic scene" where two men had already died from their injuries.
"These brazen senseless acts of gun violence must stop. The perpetrators of these crimes should never find refuge or anonymity in our communities," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a written statement Saturday.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, Elder said.
The names of the victims as well as the nature and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner in the coming days, police said in a statement.
Of the 10 adults shot, five were male and five female, according to police.
CNN's Deanna Hackney, Madeline Holcombe and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.