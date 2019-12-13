Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander, two of the Georgetown University basketball players accused of burglary earlier this month, are transferring from the school, according to statements by the school, Gardner's attorney and Alexander himself via social media.
Two Washington, DC, women filed civil complaints against Alexander, Gardner and a third Georgetown University basketball player who they say stole items from their home, according to court documents.
One woman said in her complaint that Gardner sexually harassed and assaulted her in her home, court documents show. The athlete told the Washington Post, "I've never done those things in my life."
No criminal charges have been filed against any of the men, local police say, but investigations are continuing.
On Twitter, Alexander wrote: "I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized. I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. I would not do anything to embarrass myself, my family, or the university. In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support. With that being said, my family and I have decided that Georgetown is not the environment for me to successfully grow as both an individual and as a basketball player."
Gardner, through attorney Cynthia Goode Works, told CNN: "After consultation with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal. I want to thank Coach Patrick Ewing, Coach Louis Orr, the staff and the entire Georgetown University community for their support of my success."
Georgetown has not responded to a CNN Sports request for comment, but the school posted this statement on its athletic page:
"Men's basketball players Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner have expressed an interest in transferring from Georgetown University and to no longer be on the team, Head Coach Patrick Ewing announced today.
"A junior forward, Alexander averaged 4.2 ppg and 2.7 rpg in nine games this season.
"A freshman forward, Gardner averaged 3.1 ppg and 2.9 rpg in eight games this season."