Two incidents of racist graffiti were reported in a matter of one week at Syracuse University in New York, and both are now under investigation, according to a university spokeswoman.
The first incident, reported November 7, featured graffiti derogatory toward the African American and Asian communities. It was found on the fourth and sixth floors of Day Hall, a residence hall for mostly freshman and sophomore students, according to Sara Scalese, the senior associate vice president for communications at Syracuse University.
The second incident, reported Wednesday, featured graffiti derogatory toward the Asian community and was found in a bathroom stall in the physics building.
Scalese did not say whether investigators believe the two incidents are related.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement Monday, after the first incident, directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force and the state division of human rights to assist in an investigation.
"I'm disgusted by the recent rash of hateful language found scrawled on the walls at Syracuse University, where students from around the world are drawn each year in the pursuit of higher learning," Cuomo said in the statement. "These types of hateful and bigoted actions seek to splinter and segregate our communities, and they have no place in New York -- period."
Another investigation was launched after the second incident. The investigations are being led by the Department of Public Safety with help from the Syracuse Police Department and state police. Neither the Department of Public Safety nor the Syracuse Police Department were able to confirm what the perpetrators will be charged with once caught.
In a statement issued Tuesday, following the first incident, university Chancellor Kent Syverud expressed serious concern over the vandalism at Day Hall.
"First, I want to speak to the university's response to this incident. It's clear that the members of the leadership team should have communicated more swiftly and broadly," said Syverud, referencing the university's delay in notifying the Syracuse community of the incident. "I am disappointed that didn't happen in this case."
Syverud also said university officials are meeting with students "directly impacted" by the incident to offer their support.
Students staged a sit-in Wednesday at the Barnes Center at the Arch in response to last week's incident, according to Scalese. The second incident was reported to authorities during the protest on Wednesday night, according to a statement from the university's Department of Public Safety.