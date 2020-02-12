The U.S. Forest Service is searching for vandals that have spray painted graffiti around the Red River Gorge and inside the historic Nada Tunnel, which is located in the Daniel Boone National Forest in central Kentucky.
Officials discovered the restroom facility at the end of the Tunnel Ridge Road and the Nada Tunnel vandalized within the past week.
The Nada Tunnel is listed on the nation's National Register of Historic Places and is an old railroad tunnel that was constructed more than 100 years ago. The 900-foot tunnel is a gateway for motorists to the Red River Gorge.
Officials for the U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest have asked that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact their office.
The U.S. Forest Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
