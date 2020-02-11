Westminster Dog Show's 'Best in Show Award' goes to Siba, a standard poodle

Siba, a standard poodle, was selected as Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

 Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Siba, a standard poodle, was selected as Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Siba was chosen from seven finalists in front of a cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The other dogs that made the final round were Hound category -- Bourbon, a whippet; Toy -- Bono, a Havanese; Herding -- Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, Sporting -- Daniel, a golden retriever; Terrier -- Vinny, a wire fox terrier.

Bourbon won Reserve Best in Show.

Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world entered the competition.

In 2019, the winner was a wire fox terrier named King.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription