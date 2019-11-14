Elderly man hit with brick amid Hong Kong protests has died
A 70-year-old man has died after being hit in the head with a brick during in clashes between Hong Kong’s pro- and anti-government groups on Wednesday, a Hong Kong Hospital Authority spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
The man was on a lunch break from his job as a cleaner when he voluntarily began clearing the road of bricks thrown during demonstrations, according to police.
Video of the alleged incident shows protesters and government supporters hurling bricks at one another before a man falls to the ground. Police say the man was hit by a brick thrown by rioters.
He died at 10:51 p.m. local time at the Prince of Wales Hospital in the New Territories. The case will be referred to the coroner.
The elderly man’s death is the second in nearly six months of confrontations between Hong Kong authorities and protesters demanding democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Refugee author in New Zealand after six years in Australian detention
An asylum seeker who won Australia’s richest literary prizes while being detained by the country has been granted entry to New Zealand.
Behrouz Boochani spent over six years held by Australia in Papua New Guinea, most of the time in an Australian facility on the remote Manus Island.
“I just arrived in New Zealand,” he tweeted Thursday. “So exciting to get freedom after more than six years.”
Boochani, an Iranian Kurd, attempted to enter Australia by boat in 2013, prompting his indefinite detention as an ‘Irregular Maritime Arrival.’
Amnesty International said it assisted in securing a 30-day visa for Boochani to enter New Zealand where he will speak at a literary festival.
According to a statement on WORD Christchurch’s website, Boochani has been given permission to leave Papua New Guinea for the first time and to enter New Zealand.
Prince Harry, Meghan to spend holidays away from royal family
It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking their holiday cheer outside the royal family this year.
A spokesperson for the royal couple has confirmed to CNN that the new family will be spending the festive period with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.
Prior to the birth of baby Archie, the couple spent their last two Christmases with the Queen at Sandringham, the 93-year-old monarch’s country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.
The Queen normally hosts Christmas at the Sandringham estate, where she is joined by many members of the royal family. Traditionally on Christmas morning, the family is greeted by well-wishers as they head to a service at the church of St. Mary Magdalene on the estate’s grounds.
— From wire reports
This year’s decision “is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the spokesperson said. In 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to forgo Christmas with the Queen and spend time with Kate’s family instead.
It is not yet clear where the Sussexes will spend the festive period. The spokesperson added that “for security reasons, we will not be providing further details on their schedule at this time.”
The Sussexes will soon be taking a break from royal duties to spend time as a family. A royal source told CNN in October that they would split their time between the US and the UK. The source added that there were no firm plans yet and so could not say exactly how long Harry and Meghan would take away from the public eye.
The break comes after the pair opened up about their struggles with the intense media spotlight in a recent documentary. Filmed during the couple’s tour of southern Africa, Meghan explained how the media spotlight since joining the royal family had been “challenging.”
In an emotional interview, Meghan said, “Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”
Separately, Harry spoke of how the relentless attention reminded him of his mother’s death 22 years ago and continues to affect his mental health.
“It’s constant management... I thought I was out of the woods and then it all suddenly all came back,” Harry revealed. “Part of this job and part of any job, like anybody, means putting on a brave face, and turning a cheek to a lot of this stuff.”
Meghan’s insight into her personal life prompted more than 70 female UK lawmakers to sign an open letter condemning her treatment by some of the country’s media outlets.
Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum criticized “what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories,” adding that this could not “be allowed to go unchallenged.”
In recent months, both Harry and Meghan have begun legal action against multiple British newspapers.
At the start of October, Harry joined a lawsuit against the owners of The Sun and The Mirror for alleged phone hacking dating back to the early 2000s. Meanwhile, Meghan is suing The Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter she sent to her father.