Landmark paternity case challenges Japan’s work culture
A 38-year-old Japanese national has filed a lawsuit against his employer for alleged harassment after taking paternity leave, in a landmark case that looks set to challenge Japan’s often highly-gendered corporate culture.
Japanese law grants both men and women up to one year of leave from work after having a child. Parents are not guaranteed pay from their employer, but are eligible for government benefits while off. However, only 5% of eligible fathers took paternity leave in 2017, according to government data.
The case, which appeared before a Tokyo court on Thursday, was brought about after the man claimed that his employer, sportswear maker Asics, purposefully sidelined him from his job in sales and marketing following his return from parental leave in 2015 and 2018. Asics has denied the allegations.
The case is among the first to tackle the issue of paternity harassment in Japan, where working culture often dictates that male employees work long hours and place company loyalty ahead of the family.
The man, who has requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of his claim — media in japan have honored the request — took six weeks off after his first son was born in 2015 and then another 13 months of leave before his son’s second birthday. Asics offers male employees up to two years paternity leave.
“This was a natural choice for me,” he told CNN. “I wanted to to take care of my newborn and witness his growth. I also wanted to protect my wife from the baby blues.”
Duterte says Xi Jinping offered him an oil and gas deal to ignore South China Sea ruling
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he has been offered a controlling stake in a joint energy deal by Chinese President Xi Jinping in exchange for ignoring an international arbitration in Manila’s favor on the South China Sea.
In 2016, a tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in a maritime dispute, concluding China has no legal basis to claim historic rights to the bulk of the South China Sea.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines on Tuesday, Duterte said that Xi had promised him a majority stake in a joint oil and gas exploration venture that could fall within Manila’s Exclusive Economic Zone, if the Philippines ignores the decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.
“Set aside the arbitral ruling,” Duterte said, quoting Xi. “Set aside your claim. Then allow everybody connected with the Chinese companies. They want to explore and if there is something, they said, we would be gracious enough to give you 60%, they will only get 40%. That is the promise of Xi Jinping,” Duterte reportedly said.
— From wire reports
An EEZ gives a country exclusive maritime rights to resources such as fish and oil and gas within 200 nautical miles of that land mass. Manila’s EEZ, mandated by the United Nation’s Convention on the Law of the Sea, overlaps with waters claimed by China and Vietnam.
Duterte’s comments come after he met with Xi in Beijing last week. According to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua, Xi said the two nations could take a “bigger step” in joint offshore oil and gas exploration.
“As long as the two sides handle the South China Sea issue properly, the atmosphere of bilateral ties will be sound, the foundation of the relationship will be stable, and regional peace and stability will have an important guarantee,” Xi said.
At a Wednesday press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying didn’t comment directly on the reported offer, but said the Philippines was “ready to expedite cooperation with China in the joint exploitation of oil and gas.”
“The two sides announced the establishment of an intergovernmental joint steering committee and a working group between relevant enterprises from the two countries on oil and gas cooperation,” she said.
Closer ties
In 2018, the two leaders preliminarily agreed to cooperate on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, in a move that angered many Filipinos wary of Chinese territorial expansionism in the region.
The deals included a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore for energy resources, alongside agreements on basic education, agricultural cooperatives and infrastructure projects, Philippines government spokesman J. V. Arcena told CNN at the time.
According to a Chinese draft of the deal, the Chinese side would authorize its state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation to undertake joint exploration in “relevant sea areas” of the South China Sea, CNN Philippines reported.
Beijing claims an enormous swath of territory in the highly contested sea, overlapping competing claims from the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia, among others.
And Manila has been in an awkward dance between Beijing and Washington for years over the South China Sea.
The Philippines in the past has taken a strong line on China’s behavior in the area, even taking China to the international tribunal. But under Duterte, the government has increasingly looked to build an economically beneficial relationship with Beijing.
Nevertheless, tensions between the two sides in the disputed waters have remained tense. In April, the Philippines government filed a diplomatic protest with China over the presence of hundreds of Chinese vessels near a Philippines-administered island in the South China Sea. Duterte then threatened to send his troops on a “suicide mission” if Beijing doesn’t “lay off” the island.
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation under fire over award to Indian PM Modi
International human rights activists have slammed a decision by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to hand India’s controversial Prime Minister an award in recognition of his work to improve sanitation in the country.
The Global Gatekeeper award, due to be given to Narendra Modi later this month, celebrates the country’s Clean India program — which has seen millions of toilets built as part of a drive to raise awareness of hygiene.
But a group of prominent South Asian Americans, who say they are “allies in philanthropy,” have written an open letter criticizing the award and urging the Foundation to withdraw it, citing concerns over his human rights record.
The signatories — among them lawyers, civil society representatives, and activists — said the award would “signal the international community’s willingness to overlook, and remain silent, in the face of the Indian government’s brazen violations of human rights principles.”
Across India and beyond there have been widespread concerns about an increase in violent Hindu nationalism and vigilantism against minority Muslims since Modi came to power in 2014.
Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party was sworn in for a second term in May following a landslide victory, has faced intense criticism over allegations of human rights violations.
In August, Modi’s governments stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy and downgraded its federal status, imposing strict restrictions on movement and suspending all communications, in a dramatic crackdown that essentially shut the disputed region off from the outside world. Limited communications have been restored since in some districts in the region.
In late August, nearly 2 million people in the northeastern state of Assam were left off a vast register of Indian citizens. In a bid to root out unauthorized migrants, all residents of Assam had been required to prove with documentary evidence that they or their relatives were living in the state before March 24, 1971 — the day preceding the Bangladesh Liberation War — to be considered eligible for Indian citizenship.
Writing in the letter, the activists continued: “For over a month now, PM Modi has placed 8 million people in Jammu and Kashmir under house arrest, blocked communications and media coverage to the outside world, detained thousands of people including children, and denied basic benefits.”
“In addition, the Indian government has begun to disenfranchise millions of residents, mainly Muslims, in the state of Assam,” the letter said.
“These gross human rights violations must not be diminished, denied, or compartmentalized.”
The veracity of the letter, published on Medium, was confirmed to CNN by signatories. CNN has also reached out to the letter’s organizer for comment.
The Modi government has denied claims of human rights abuses in Kashmir, a region that’s the subject of a long-running and bloody territorial dispute with Pakistan.
Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval told journalists last week that the move to repeal special status for Kashmir removed “a special discrimination. With its abrogation, we have brought Kashmiris on a par with Indians,” he said, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
New Delhi also insists the Assam register is aimed only at tackling illegal migration.
Prominent Delhi-based activist Kavita Krishnan told CNN she agreed with calls for the award to be revoked. She said the success of Modi’s Swachh Bharat or Clean India mission was “exaggerated.”
“The government is implicated in organized violence against many minorities, this includes all people of Kashmir who have been held in captivity for more than a month now — and there’s torture happening there,” she alleged to CNN. Modi had a “terrible” record on human rights, she added.
The Indian government has denied all claims of torture. Asked about allegations of human rights abuses by the Indian Army, National Security Adviser Doval said law enforcement was being carried out by local police and central paramilitary forces. “So, there is no question of atrocities by the Army, whose job is only to fight terrorists,” Doval said.
Activist Krishnan described the actions of the government as “shocking and a slap in the face of activists. Many of my friends are arrested under draconian laws under which they can get no bail for no crime. People like me face death threats over and again. It’s an insult to all of us who are trying to fight this regime and raise our voices for what is right... We feel so helpless seeing this man lionized as though he weren’t fast turning India into a fascist Hindu supremacist nation.”
On Wednesday, two Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Jim McGovern, wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to express “significant concerns about the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Kashmir” and “the surge in attacks on religious minorities across India.” The pair urged the administration to press the Indian government on the situation and raise the matter at this month’s meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
At home, however, high-profile political figures congratulated Modi on the award. “We are proud to have a leader like him,” Arti Mehra, a Bharatiya Janata Party member, tweeted. “Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian,” Vijay Goel, a prominent BJP politician, added.
In a statement to CNN, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation defended its decision, saying: “Before the Swachh Bharat mission, over 500 million people in India did not have access to safe sanitation, and now, the majority do. There is still a long way to go, but the impacts of access to sanitation in India are already being realized.
“The Swachh Bharat mission can serve as a model for other countries around the world that urgently need to improve access to sanitation for the world’s poorest.”
CNN’s Swati Gupta contributed to this report.