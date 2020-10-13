Here's a look at the life of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Personal
Birth date: December 6, 1948
Birth place: Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, Japan
Father: Wasaburo Suga, strawberry farmer
Mother: Tatsu Suga, schoolteacher
Marriage: Mariko Suga
Children: 3 sons
Education: Hosei University, B.A. in Law, 1973
Other Facts
Suga is the longest-serving chief cabinet secretary in Japanese history.
Suga is a teetotaler.
Timeline
1975 - Accepts a job as secretary to Hikosaburo Okonogi, a member of the House of Representatives from Yokohama.
April 1987-1996 - Yokohama City Council member.
1996 - Wins a seat in the lower house of Parliament, representing the Kanagawa 2nd district.
2001 - Deputy Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
2002 - Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
2003 - Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.
2004 - Deputy Chairman, Diet Affairs Committee, LDP.
November 2005 - Is appointed Senior Vice-Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.
2006-2007 - Is appointed Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and Minister for Privatization of the Postal Services in the first Shinzo Abe cabinet.
December 2006-2007 - Minister of State for Decentralization Reform is added to his portfolio.
August 2007 - Suga is replaced as Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, Minister for Privatization of the Postal Services and Minister of State for Decentralization Reform by Hiroya Masuda in a cabinet reshuffle.
2007 - Director-General, Election Strategy Committee, LDP.
2010 - Director, Committee on Rules and Administration, HR.
October 2011 - Chairman of the LDP Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters.
September 2012 - Executive Acting Secretary-General of the LDP.
December 2012 - Chief Cabinet Secretary Minister in charge of Strengthening National Security.
September 2014 - Given the additional title of Chief Cabinet Secretary Minister in charge of Alleviating the Burden of the Bases in Okinawa.
October 2018 - Is named minister in charge of the Abductions Issue, tasked with investigating the abduction of citizens by North Korea during the 1970s and 1980s.
2018 - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Tokyo and meets with Suga.
April 1, 2019 - Suga announces the name of the era of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, Reiwa or "beautiful harmony," gaining worldwide notice and earning the nickname "Uncle Reiwa."
May 2019 - Travels to Washington, DC, to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials.
September 14, 2020 - Suga is voted in as the new leader of the ruling LDP, securing about 70% of the votes and paving the way to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the week.
September 16, 2020 - Suga is formally voted in by parliament and is sworn in by Naruhito at the Imperial Palace as Japan's new prime minister.
