WAYCROSS — During recent public hearings concerning the Okefenokee Swamp/National Wildlife Refuge, Treva Gear, Georgia campaign manager for Dogwood Alliance, was present. No one in attendance spoke in favor of the project. Here are some of the comments Gear found noteworthy:
♦ To keep the mining operation dry, 1.3 million gallons of water per day is needed. There would be 0.87 feet lost from the swamp, and it’s only a half-meter deep. If we remove that amount of water from the hydrograph, it triples the frequency of severe drought in the southern end of the swamp. It will triple the drought frequency. That’s more than we can allow. — Rhett Jackson (Professor of Hydrology at the University of Georgia)
♦ I think about how traumatic this operation can be. It’s not worth it for titanium dioxide, which has its choice in source. — Stephen C. Foster State Park
♦ Twelve years ago I worked on a secret project for Du Pont. I worked on the historical background part of it. That area is crawling with irreplaceable resources. The history and archaeology in the area is a concern for me. — Dan Elliott (Professional Archaeologist from Effingham County)
♦ Part 2 of the application indicates that a Clean Water Act permit is not required. EPD knows that the Navigable Waters Act is no longer valid and compliance with the Clean Water Act is required. — Megan Huynh (SELC)
♦ This is about water and taking 1 million gallons of water per day. It’s going to affect the ecology of the swamp. With lower water, the hydrology will have a major impact on the fire ecology. Trail Ridge is the wrong place for a mine. — National Wildlife Refuge Association
♦ There is a lot of land that is not protected. Twin Pines owns 8,000 acres and has deep pockets of $48 billion. They are an LLC. EPD needs to do a worst-case scenario. If we see a problem with the mine, then what would it cost to remediate the problem? There isn’t substantial evidence that should lead to experimental evaporation on a natural resource. It’s not a good idea. — Sam Collier (Part of the team that negotiated the no-mine agreement with Du Pont in the 1990s)
♦ Deny the permit. It is an invaluable resource. It is a shame that Georgia would allow it to be unprotected. — A 17-year-old high schooler from Atlanta who visited Okefenokee on a field trip
♦ A river is only as healthy as its head waters and tributaries. The St. Mary’s River is dependent upon the Okefenokee Swamp. St. Mary’s River is on the most endangered rivers list. GA EPD measured the depth of water at Macclenny, Fla., and not a more relevant location. — Emily Floor (ED for St. Mary’s Riverkeeper)
Gear also heard someone at the public hearing say: “The Okefenokee is its own ecological gem,” adding, “South Georgia don’t [sic] trade it for a handful of jobs.” Another person mentioned: “Proposing a mine next to the Okefenokee would be like placing a mine next to Yellowstone National Park.” One member of the community expressed: “We need to protect what is not yet lost.” And an additional resident added: ”It used to be legal to discriminate but we have moved beyond this.”
As a reminder, Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals LLC wants to build a 580-acre titanium mine on Trail Ridge, an ancient sand dune complex that sits just three miles from the Okefenokee Swamp. The draft for these plans were released on Jan. 19 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Despite pushback for years, EPD is still considering approving the permit to the company.
There is a coalition in place, the Okefenokee Protection Alliance, made up of more than 40 conservation organizations that represent millions of members opposing Twin Pines’ proposed plans. Additionally, local communities, former federal and state officials from both sides of the aisle, independent experts and scientists, and faith leaders have spoken out in favor of protecting this iconic national treasure. In fact, a September 2022 poll shows that 72% of Georgians don’t want this project to proceed. And it doesn’t stop there. More than 100,000 people from all 50 states, as well as 36 different countries, have made it clear that the mine is unwelcome.
Furthermore, the cities of Homeland, Kingsland, St. Marys, Waycross and Valdosta have passed local resolutions asking state officials to take a stance. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wrote a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp expressing concerns as well. There is currently proposed legislation, HB 71, that would prohibit mining vulnerable environments surrounding and within the Okefenokee Swamp. It was introduced on Jan. 24 by Rep. Darlene Taylor and was signed by 33 bipartisan legislators.
Public comment (through emails to twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov) is still open, so advocates may continue to voice their concerns. The deadline is March 20. Interested persons may feel free to reach out with any questions or to be connected to any of the people directly involved.