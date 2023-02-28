okefenokee.jpg

Attendees of virtual public hearings recently spoke out against proposed mining near the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia.

 Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Georgia Recorder

WAYCROSS — During recent public hearings concerning the Okefenokee Swamp/National Wildlife Refuge, Treva Gear, Georgia campaign manager for Dogwood Alliance, was present. No one in attendance spoke in favor of the project. Here are some of the comments Gear found noteworthy:

♦ To keep the mining operation dry, 1.3 million gallons of water per day is needed. There would be 0.87 feet lost from the swamp, and it’s only a half-meter deep. If we remove that amount of water from the hydrograph, it triples the frequency of severe drought in the southern end of the swamp. It will triple the drought frequency. That’s more than we can allow. — Rhett Jackson (Professor of Hydrology at the University of Georgia)

