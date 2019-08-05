SYLVESTER -- Worth County School System School Superintendent Bill Settle took members of the local media to task in a letter sent to media representatives as a "press release statement" Monday, saying some media representatives chose to "sensationalize" his handling of former Worth Principal Harley Calhoun's eventual termination.
Settle said "some news agencies chose to run with such stories to sensationalize the story and represent to viewers that myself or the school board are other than above-board on our actions" in the statement that included information that the Georgia Professional Standards Commission had found no merit to complaints filed by Calhoun before the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The Albany Herald reported the Professional Standards Commission's decision on the AlbanyHerald.com website Friday and in the Weekend print edition of the newspaper.
Calhoun had accused Settle of violating standards of the state's Code of Ethics as they pertained to the superintendent's evaluation of the then-Worth principal in a March 18 assessment. In filing a formal complaint with the PSC, Calhoun asked the commission to investigate the charges and to issue "appropriate and warranted disciplinary action."
Calhoun, who told The Albany Herald Settle planned not to renew his contract, which, when reported by local media, led to a protest that involved dozens of WCHS students, their parents and other concerned citizens in the community, submitted his resignation on March 21 of this year and finished the 2018-19 school year as Worth's principal before taking a similar job with Schley County Middle High School.
Settle said in his statement that the issues with Calhoun were nothing more than "everyday duties."
"It is regretful that some local news media outlets made this whole situation into a big event that was nothing more than the school district and me as superintendent executing normal, everyday duties based on what was considered best for the district," he wrote. "Other surrounding school districts have made administrative changes and policy changes as well but have not been subjected to the level of negative news coverage as our district, which I find to be ludicrous and just an attempt to gain ratings and attention, regardless of facts.
"The fact that the complaints (made by Calhoun) are not merited are no surprise to me or to the school district. I remain 100% confident of all my actions and the actions of our school board."
In a conversation with The Albany Herald Monday afternoon after his statement was sent to local media outlets, Settle said he was frustrated by the negative publicity surrounding his dealings with Calhoun.
"It blows my mind that, with nine other school systems in counties surrounding ours, Worth County is the only system that received this kind of negative publicity over an issue that is part of what all systems deal with," Settle said in a phone interview. "It's frustrating when we have a school system that does lots of positive things, and some media outlets take this one issue and run with it pretty much every day for three or four months straight.
"I can guarantee you, these things happen in Dougherty County and every other school system around here. This was just overkill on the part of some media outlets."