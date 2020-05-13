ALBANY -- In scenes reminiscent of the movie "Friday," three would-be thieves tried to pry open and then drive away with an ATM at the DoCo Credit Union at 2101 Rosebrier Ave. in Albany last week, Albany police reported in a news release sent to media Tuesday afternoon. Four days later, a vehicle that police said is "the same type truck" was used by a would-be thief at the Buy Rite store at 2400 Clark Ave. In that incident, one man damaged the door of the establishment and unsuccessfully tried to lift an ATM machine.
Three suspects, whose images were captured on video security cameras at the DoCo branch, tried to pry open the ATM, causing an estimated $10,000 in damages, before wrapping a chain around the machine and twice trying to pull it away from its housing in a 2000s-model grey Dodge Ram pickup. The chain used by the suspects broke both times.
The suspects fled the scene when APD Cpl. Brentten Laethem and Patrol Officer Nicholas Richardson arrived on the scene.
A report of the incident, written by Laethem, said:
We (Cpl. Brentten Laethem and Ptl. Nicholas Richardson) responded in normal mode to 2101 Rosebrier Ave. (DOCO Credit Union) in reference to a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, we observed a gray 2000s model Dodge Ram 1500 parked at the ATM. The vehicle began to drive away, traveling through the parking lot towards Stratford Dr. We initiated emergency mode (blue lights and sirens) in attempt to stop the gray Dodge truck, but the truck did not stop. We were not able to view the tag to the truck due to the tailgate being covered with a black tarp. We did observe a silver chain hanging on the back of the tailgate. Realizing the truck would not stop, we disengaged and turned right onto Wright Dr. and went back to 2101 Rosebrier Ave. We were not able to see how many people were inside of the vehicle.
We observed the ATM doors had been damaged and appeared as if the doors had been pried open. The damages to the doors were consistent with being pried open with a crow bar. We observed the camera to the ATM had been spray-painted with black spray paint. We observed tire marks in the grass approximately 10 feet west of the ATM. Ptl. Keldrique Lofton and Ptl. Jontrevius Keith canvassed the area in search of the gray Dodge Ram truck, but got negative results.
Sgt. Thomas Outlaw was notified of the incident and responded to the scene. We took photographs of the scene and dusted the ATM for any latent fingerprints, but got negative results.
Oliver Sindersine and Josh Varnadov responded to the scene as key holders. (Sindersine) was able to provide a copy of the ATM security camera footage that was on the awning that was overhead of the ATM. (Sindersine) downloaded the video footage onto a DVD, and the DVD and photographs were logged into evidence. The evidence was placed into locker No. 2 and an evidence voucher was completed. (Sindersine) stated nothing appeared to be stolen at the time of the incident.
We observed the video footage and, at approximately 0330 hours, a black male wearing all black with a face mask walked up to the ATM. The black male stood there for a few seconds and walked away. At approximately 0331 hours, we observed a gray Dodge Ram truck pull up to the ATM. We saw all three (suspects) holding crow bars in their hands and were prying the doors to the ATM until it opened. After a few minutes, one black male got into the truck and the other two black males wrapped a silver chain around the ATM. We observed the gray Dodge truck drive towards the grass area and pull the chain until it broke.
The three suspects did this a second time and the chain broke. We observed the three black males get back into the vehicle and drive away. We saw our vehicle arrive on scene attempted to stop the vehicle. This case is active and forwarded to Investigations Division.
In the second incident, video surveillance footage showed that a grey four-door Dodge Ram 1500 pulled up to the building and a person that police said "appeared to be a male subject in all black clothing, black mask" tied a chain to the door of the business. The door burst opened, and the subject ran directly to the ATM machine. He attempted to lift the ATM but was unsuccessful.
The report of that incident, written by Officer Windy Paul, said:
I responded in normal mode to (Buy Rite) 2400 Clark Ave. in reference to an alarm burglary. Upon arrival, I observed the main door of the business slightly opened. I observed no one inside of the business, and no signs that it was ransacked. I requested another officer on the scene to clear the building. Officer Stone arrived and cleared the building for any potential suspects, which came back (with) negative results.
The keyholder/owner arrived on the scene to review the video footage and inspect the building for any damages or missing items. I reviewed the video footage and observed on 05/11/2020 at approximately 0307 hours a grey color four-door Dodge Ram 1500 pulling up to the building. I observed what appeared to be a male subject in all black clothing, black mask, tying a chain to the door handle of the business. The door burst open, and the subject ran directly to the ATM machine. He attempted to lift the ATM up but was unsuccessful. The subject ran back outside to the vehicle then left the scene.
Both of these cases remain under investigation, and the police are asking for help in identifying the suspects or the vehicle used in both incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.