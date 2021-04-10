VALDOSTA -- Environmentalists and people who love the outdoors are invited to participate in one of two floating Georgia Rivers Alive cleanups for Earth Day on April 17, officials with the WWALS Watershed Coalition said in a news release.
Gretchen Quarterman will lead a floating cleanup on Joree Millpond in Valdosta starting at 913 Millpond Road. Participants can return whenever they want, but officials say they expect this boating cleanup to last about two hours.
Anyone with a jon boat who is willing to take a volunteer onto the pond to remove litter, is asked to contact either Quarterman (229-834-1945) or Austin Fiveash (229-563-6262). Interested persons can also participate in a kayak or canoe as well.
Volunteers will remove litter from along the edge of the pond and from near the spillway. The city of Valdosta is providing a large trash receptacle at the site, thanks to Valdosta Stormwater Manager Angela Bray.
Bobby McKenzie will lead a paddle cleanup from Sugar Creek behind the Salty Snapper off of Gornto Road, down the Withlacoochee River, and a short hop up the Little River to Troupville Boat Ramp. That’s less than 4 river miles, and even with stops for trash collection should take less than three hours. Participants will leave the bagged trash at that destination, where Lowndes County Public Works will pick it up.
IF YOU PARTICIPATE:
-- Millpond put-in: 913 Millpond Road, Valdosta, Take Country Club Drive to Mill Pond Road. Turn right, and 913 is the last house on left before the right-only exit onto Jerry Jones Road;
-- Gather 9 a.m., launch 9:30 a.m., end 12:30 p.m., April 17;
-- Drop your boat at the water, then park near the street.
-- River paddle put in: The Salty Snapper parking lot, 1405 Gornto Road, Valdosta;
-- Go to the back of the parking lot to drop off your boat at Sugar Creek.
-- Safety: All volunteers must sign a WWALS liability release, which allows WWALS insurance to cover them, and must wear a life jacket at all times while in boats.
-- Bring: the usual personal flotation device, boat, paddles, snacks, drinking water, warm clothes, and first aid kit. Also trash pickers and trash bags, and good boots.
-- Free: This outing is free to everyone, because it is a cleanup.
For more information about how the river paddle shuttle will work, trash traps, etc., follow the https://wwals.net/?p=55293 link.
WWALS Watershed Coalition Inc. (WWALS) advocates for conservation and stewardship of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds in south Georgia and north Florida through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. Since December 2016, John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin, including the Little River.
