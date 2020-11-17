HAHIRA — Outdoors enthusiasts are invited to join the mayor of Valdosta and a hundred of his closest friends in February for a leisurely paddle on the Withlacoochee River.
“Over a year removed from a terrible spill into our area waterways, and right at a year of massive improvements to our infrastructure since our last ‘Mayors Paddle,’ I am again looking forward to fellowship on the river Feb. 6,” Mayor Scott James said in a news release.
All elected officials present will have three minutes to speak, and participants will have the opportunity to paddle up to them and ask questions.
“This stretch of river extends from the most populous city in the Suwannee River Basin past some suburbs and many rural woods,” WWALS (Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River Watershed Coalition) President Tom H. Johnson Jr. said. “It is important for all the upstream city and county wastewater treatment plants to keep a grip on their sewage, because many people depend on the Withlacoochee River for swimming, fishing and boating, plus water wells nearby may be affected by anything that goes into the river. It’s a joy that publicly elected officials are involved in this activity, and that the mayor is helping organize it.”
Organizers sat there is plenty of room to stay 6 feet apart at the Troupville Boat Ramp, the lunch stop, at Spook Bridge, and, of course, on the water.
“Thanks again to The Langdale Company for riverside access at the midway lunch stop and at the Spook Bridge takeout,” Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman said,
Attractions include Valdosta’s famous Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant Outfall, which has not spilled since December 2019. Most of the route is downstream from Georgia Highway 133, where Valdosta has frequently gotten high E. coli results from an as of yet unknown source. The entire route is upstream of Okapilco Creek, which sometimes carries cattle manure runoff after big rains. We will once again test the water quality from the river.
♦ When: Gather 9 a.m., launch 10 a.m., end 4 p.m., Feb. 6
♦ Put In: Troupville Boat Ramp, 19664 Valdosta Highway, on Georgia Highway 133 off Interstate 75 exit 18 in Lowndes County.
♦ GPS: 30.851842, -83.346536
♦ Take Out: Spook Bridge, west from Valdosta on U.S. Highway 84, left onto Ousley Road, right onto Old Quitman Highway, stop at the gate.
♦ Bring: Usual personal flotation device, boat, paddles, food, drinking water, warm clothes, and first aid kit. Also trash pickers and trash bags; every WWALS outing is also a cleanup.
♦ Free: This outing is free to WWALS members, and $10 for non-members. You can pay the $10 at the outing, or online at https://wwals.net/donations/#outings
♦ Duration: 6 hours
♦ Shuttle distance: 24 miles
♦ Shuttle duration: 30 minutes
♦ This outing includes the traditional WWALS shuttle. Everybody takes their boats to the put-in, most people drive to the take-out, and the drivers pile into one or two vehicles and go back to the put-in.
♦ Distancing: We are still working out how to shuttle while maintaining distancing. The mayor is looking into buses. If we can get, for example, school buses, and have people sit every other row with masks on and windows open, it should work.
♦ Paddle distance: 11 miles
♦ Paddle duration: 6 hours
♦ Host: Bobby McKenzie
