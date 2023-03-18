As the fight over abortion pills heats up nationally, Wyoming on Friday prohibited the medication in what NARAL Pro-Choice America called a "first of its kind" law, and also enacted a near-total ban on abortion.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill making it a felony to prescribe, sell, or use "any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion." Violators could face up to six months in prison and a $9,000 fine.

CNN's Dave Alsup, Paradise Afshar, Annette Choi and Will Mullery contributed to this report.

