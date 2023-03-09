Xi Jinping secures unprecedented third term as China's president in ceremonial vote

Xi Jinping's unprecedented third term as China's president was officially rubber stamped by the country's political elite on March 10. Jinping is seen here in Beijing in October 2022.

Xi Jinping's unprecedented third term as China's president was officially endorsed by the country's political elite on Friday, solidifying his control and making him the longest-serving head of state of Communist China since its founding in 1949.

Xi was reappointed Friday as president for another five years by China's rubber-stamp legislature in a ceremonial vote in Beijing's Great Hall of the People -- a highly choreographed exercise in political theater meant to demonstrate the legitimacy and unity of the ruling elite.

