It was a Chinese dream driven by the same sort of ambition that has seen this country rise from poverty to the world's second-largest economy in the space of just a few decades.

In 2011, around a year before becoming the country's leader, Xi Jinping outlined a vision to turn China from a footballing minnow to a soccer superpower. He set his sights on the sport's highest prize of all and outlined a three stage plan for the men's national team: to qualify for another World Cup, to host a World Cup and to win a World Cup.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags