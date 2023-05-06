yash jani.jpg

Mercer University junior Yash Jani was one of 154 student civic leaders selected to Campus Compact’s 2023-2024 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.

 Special Photo

MACON — Mercer University junior Yash Jani was one of 154 student civic leaders selected to Campus Compact’s 2023-2024 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.

Jani, a neuroscience major and Stamps Scholar from Albany, joins students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the cohort.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags