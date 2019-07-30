ALBANY — Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the holdup alarm was pulled at the Family Dollar store on the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue.
When responding officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the store employees Ezequiel Ares and Penacle Gude. Ares and Gude told officers that three males entered the store and robbed them at gunpoint. Gude told officers that she put her hands up as Ares gave the males the money.
Ares told officers that he gave the males the money in the cash register, but they ordered him to open the safe. However, it took Ares some time to get the safe open, and the suspected robbers left the store with only the money from the register.
Ares also showed officers the surveillance footage from the incident. The faces of all three males were covered with some sort of cloth, but the descriptions provided by the store employees matched up with what officers saw on the footage.
The exact amount of money that was taken from the store is unknown at this time.
When responding officer Brandon Carter saw the footage, he was able to identify one of suspects in the video as Shadarien Ward by his body shape, hair style and a glove on his left hand that matched an injury Ward received at a previous incident.
There was also a photograph of Ward on the front door of the store labeling him as a shoplifter.
Carter knew that Ward has an identical twin brother, Shadarius Ward, but said he was unsure which one of the other two males in the footage he might be.
Contact was made with both brothers at a residence on Odom Avenue, where a search warrant was conducted. Both brothers were arrested in connection to the armed robbery, and the case has been turned over to APD's Investigations Unit.