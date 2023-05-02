Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Gives Economic Address At Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the federal government might be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June.

 Sarah Rice via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. could default in as soon as one month if Congress does not act to raise the nation’s borrowing limit — a prediction that prompted President Biden to call a meeting with congressional leaders next week.

In a letter to lawmakers, Yellen wrote that after reviewing recent tax receipts, “Our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time.”

