Yellen will remain Treasury secretary heading into the Biden administration's third year

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to stay in her Cabinet role heading into the third year of the administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to stay in her Cabinet role heading into the third year of the administration, a decision she conveyed to President Joe Biden during a December conversation, according to two White House officials.

Biden welcomed Yellen's desire to stay, which comes as the administration enters the critical moment of implementing Biden's sweeping legislative wins of his first two years.

