ALBANY -- The following events are being held at -- or sponsored by -- the Albany Area YMCA:
-- Red Cross Blood Drive: Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.
Location: Albany Area YMCA, Aerobics Studio, 1701 Gillionville Road, Albany
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
-- Youth Group Swim Lessons: Sign up Now
Ages 3-12, Mondays and Wednesdays 5-5:30 p.m., ages 3-6; 5:30-6 p.m., ages 7-12
$50 member, $80 nonmember; session dates: Oct. 5-21
Contact Troy Griggs, (229) 436-0531 ext. 209
-- Farewell Celebration for Jimmy Shemwell, Oct. 2
After 50 years at the YMCA, Mr. Jimmy has officially retired. The Y is hosting a farewell event via Zoom conference call at 2 p.m. and via a drive-thru celebration from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the main YMCA branch, 1701 Gillionville Road, Albany. The public is invited to help wish Mr. Jimmy well as he heads into retirement. To RSVP for Zoom, call Samantha Helton at (229) 436-0531, ext. 221
-- Basketball Registration, Oct. 15-Nov. 6
Youth, ages 5-14 YMCA member: $95, nonmember: $115
Age control date Jan. 1, 2021
Contact Troy Griggs at (229) 436-0531, ext. 209
-- Red Cross Blood Drive: Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Lee Branch YMCA, 316 Robert B. Lee Drive Leesburg
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
-- Farewell Celebration for Louise Shiloh, Oct. 30
The Y is hosting a farewell event via Zoom conference call at 2 p.m. and via a drive-thru celebration from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the main YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road. The public is invited to help wish Ms. Louise well as she heads into retirement. To RSVP for Zoom, call Samantha Helton at (229) 436-0531, ext. 221
-- Holiday Chili Run: Nov. 14
Virtual 5k, 15k, and 1 Mile Fun Run
Join the Y for a virtual run to benefit the YMCA Annual Support campaign. Free T-shirt with each registration, plus enter to win prizes for completion of the race and for sending a selfie during the run.
Register online at www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.org. Registration opens Oct. 12.
-- CPR and Lifeguard Trainings: Nov. 6-8
Train to save a life with the YMCA
YMCA member: $200; nonmember $225
CPR held Saturday, Nov. 7
Contact Troy Griggs at (229) 436-0531, ext. 209
-- Indoor Soccer: Registration Nov. 15-Dec. 4
Youth, ages 6-13; YMCA member: $60; nonmember: $80
Age control date: Sept. 1, 2020
Contact Troy Griggs at (229) 436-0531, ext. 209
-- Job Openings: Several Positions Open
Aquatics Department is always looking to add lifeguards and instructors. Certified lifeguards can apply any time.
Facilities director is looking for facility maintenance workers. Must have building and grounds maintenance experience.
Fitness Department is looking for qualified instructors.
Child Care Departments (Main and Y.E.S.) are looking for staff for our virtual learning and after-school program.
Job applicants may be required to do a background check and drug screening once directed. For more info, call (229) 436-0531 or visit the Y's website at ww.albanyareaymca.org.
