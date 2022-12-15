A Thursday tornado that demolished part of a cotton ginning facility left twisted metal, some of which was tossed a quarter of a mile away, in its path through Colquitt County. See more photos of the tornado's destruction at AlbanyHerald.com.
DOERUN – A few days ago, Mobley Gin Co. here would have been bustling with the activity of night-shift workers rushing to process the 2022 cotton crop. Fortunately, as it turned out, when a tornado hit the business at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, those shifts had been halted as the season was winding down.
Part of a massive metal building at the operation was flattened by the tornado, and the other end was left mangled, as was the equipment inside. What has tentatively been determined to be an F2 tornado also ripped much of the roof off the building and left a trail of twisted tin and steel that stretched roughly a quarter of a mile into nearby farm fields.
“You can replace a building,” said owner Mark Mobley, who noted that the last night shift occurred four days prior to the damaging storm. “You can’t replace people.”
A few other buildings at the facility suffered minor damage, and across the street the house where a Mobley worker lives was damaged and trees were downed.
A driver struck one of those downed trees that fell across the roadway, Colquitt County Emergency Management Agency Director Justin Cox said.
“I don’t think she was injured,” he said. “She was a little panicky. EMS checked her out and she was fine.”
Another house on Mt. Sinai Road was pretty much demolished, Cox said, but again there were no injuries reported.
The tornado cut electricity for a small number of residents. Near the gin, a utility company crew with a bucket truck was working on power lines as day broke Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service inspected the scene Thursday, and their investigation indicated a tornado was responsible for the damage, Cox said. The agency was scheduled to issue a report later in the day.
In addition to Colquitt County, the NWS had reports of suspected tornadoes in three north Florida counties from the storm system.
“It was a 125 mile per hour F2,” Cox said. “That’s what they’re thinking. It was definitely a tornado. It looked like a two-mile path of destruction.”
Luckily, most of the path took it across forest and farmland, the EMA director said.
At the time the tornado hit the facility, Mobley was watching radar reports for the area where the gin is located. The map showed a red area, indicating a storm cell, at the time.
Mobley said that the demolished building will be removed and a new one built before next year’s ginning season.
“We knew we had some rough weather coming, but nobody expected that to happen,” Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said. “It’s tough to hear that. They (gin workers) were supposed to be done in two days.”
