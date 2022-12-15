DOERUN – A few days ago, Mobley Gin Co. here would have been bustling with the activity of night-shift workers rushing to process the 2022 cotton crop. Fortunately, as it turned out, when a tornado hit the business at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, those shifts had been halted as the season was winding down.

Part of a massive metal building at the operation was flattened by the tornado, and the other end was left mangled, as was the equipment inside. What has tentatively been determined to be an F2 tornado also ripped much of the roof off the building and left a trail of twisted tin and steel that stretched roughly a quarter of a mile into nearby farm fields.

