Young: Let's invest in 'PEOPLEstructure'

ALBANY — Demetrius Young said community development, investment in what he calls "PEOPLEstructure," restoration of recreational facilities, reforming Albany Utilities and fighting the south Albany food deserts are among the things he plans to tackle if he is successful in gaining the Albany City Commission Ward VI seat.
"I think I am uniquely qualified for this," Young said. "I love my commission and want to represent my community. I will have as my priority the citizens of Ward VI. But I am open to building bridges."
A lifelong resident of Albany, Young is the son of civil rights attorney Mary Young-Cummings and civic leader/businessman Henry "Hank" Young Sr. The commission hopeful describes himself as someone who has been involved in public service almost from the womb.
"I have concerns for the leadership in our community and how that has impacted the south side of Albany," Young said. "With (Ward VI Commissioner) Tommie Postell retiring, I thought there should be new leadership brought to the table."
Young echoes many from Ward 6 regarding the progress in that area of the city since the Flood of 1994, saying not enough has been done to fight blight and get the ward on its feet — and that SPLOST dollars are not being invested effectively.
"The city has not focused enough on the development of Ward VI," he said. "We love all the development downtown, but we have to get (resources) in these areas, too.
"Truly, I believe the moniker 'One Albany,' but we need to have an equal distribution of funds in Albany."
Young said his observations indicate that there was not a lot of help in Ward VI, even from FEMA, following the Flood of 1994, and that the food desert was formed — at least in part — by "business games" being played with people living in that community.
"We need a leader to speak to those things," he said.
Being raised by two parents he said had a passion for community, Young served in leadership roles in the Albany-Dougherty NAACP as a youth and adult. He is a past president and founding member of Concerned Youth of Albany, and was a volunteer coach for the Monroe Comprehensive High School Lady Tornadoes softball team.
The "PEOPLEstructure" concept is founded on growing quality of life opportunities, the candidate said. One way this can be accomplished is by improving parks and recreation facilities.
"It gives them (youths) something to do; it gives them camaraderie," he said.
Ultimately, the concept is about investing in people, Young said, in ways that are effective in preventing crime and dysfunction. More youth mentorship opportunities are needed, as is a stronger fight against gang activity.
"The money is not being spent, at least not correctly," he said. "Many, many more are falling through the cracks (now). It used to be one or two."
Lowering utility bills via a reform of Albany Utilities, so they are less burdensome to citizens, is something else he said he wants to look at.
"It should be a benefit to citizens, not just to go into the coffers," Young said.
Young holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and says he is near completion of requirements to receive a master's degree in public administration from Albany State University. Founder of the movement to fight a liquor store development on Johnny W. Williams Road, he was formerly employed with the Community Development Institute in Denver.
While in Colorado, Young said he saw an investment made in solar energy. Going back to his platform on reforming utilities, he suggested that more could be done with solar power in the city of Albany.
"You would expect the city to have a policy in solar energy in this day and age, in 2019, to figure it out," Young said.
He said there are plots that such developments could be used for, and that these investments would make a big difference to many struggling families — and that Albany Utilities could be more transparent to the community it serves.
"I am on Mitchell (EMC), and I get stakeholder cards to go to meetings," Young said.
When plans are made for change and improvement, he said, it is imperative that the plans do not stop with signing a piece of paper. Priorities need to be made, and they need to be brought to fruition.
"What are we focusing on?" he said. "We are attracting tourism while people perish."