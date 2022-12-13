warnock vote.jpg

Hercules the donkey visits with a Georgia State University student during the Georgia Senate runoff campaign. Raphael Warnock supporters made big moves to secure the 18-24 vote, a key factor in his victory.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis, with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson.

Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of the cycle were joined by Florida Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost, the 25-year-old hailed as the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress.

