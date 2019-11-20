ALBANY -- Albany police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 606 Cochran Ave. The victim, James Cummings, 40, said that a suspect pulled into the driveway at his residence and shot him in the back of the leg with a silver revolver.
Cummings' injuries were not life-threatening, according to an APD news release. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital. Police had made no contact with a suspect at the time of the release.
Police also spent time Tuesday hunting for a kidnap victim that turned out to be a false report, according to a separate APD release.
Officer Horacio Paige said in his report of the incident that he responded to 1026 Wingate Ave., where Brittaney Jones said her nephew told her that someone had taken his friend. The youngster said he'd been chased by a white male driving a white van who had put a bag over his friend's head and put him in the van, according to the release.
After being questioned, the witness admitted that he'd made the story up. Police said there have been no reports of a child being abducted in the community, nor has one been reported missing.
APD recommended that parents use the incident as a "teaching moment."
"Parents and guardians, this is a teaching moment," the news release said. "Please use this time to talk to your child or children about the importance of reporting useful, factual information to the police or an adult.
APD released photos from video footage taken of a white van at a convenience store on Mobile Avenue. Police asked that if anyone recognizes the van or knows the driver that they call APD at (229) 431-2132.