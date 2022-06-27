ATLANTA — All Voting is Local and Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda advocacy groups will join together to offer information sessions to voters throughout Georgia. The Your Voice, Your Vote tour will educate voters on new election laws stemming from the passage of S.B. 202, and its impact on voting going forward.
The tour will visit seven cities in Georgia through Aug 4. Local organizers and voting rights experts at each stop will share county-specific details on the major effects that new legislation has had on absentee voting, early voting, and drop boxes.
Panelists appearing at the Columbus Your Voice, Your Vote event Tuesday are:
-- Rep. Carolyn Hugley: member of the Georgia House of Representatives representing the 136th district
-- Helen Butler: executive director, The People’s Agenda
-- Kristin Nabers: Georgia director, All Voting is Local
“We are excited to partner with The People’s Agenda to ensure that residents throughout the state are prepared with the information they need to vote,” Nabers said. “SB 202’s changes created serious barriers for Georgia’s voters, and they need to know how to safely and securely cast a ballot in November.”
"The right to vote is at the core of American democracy, and any efforts to deny certain people that right is anti-democratic," Butler added. “Our founder, the late Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, risked his life in the fight for all of us to have equal access to the ballot, and we are thrilled to partner in this tour to further educate Georgians on how they can cast their vote in each and every election.”
The Your Voice, Your Vote tour will be in Columbus on Tuesday at the Columbus Library Auditorium, 3000 Macon Road, at 6 p.m. Attendees can reserve a seat at http://rsvpyourvote.com. Future stops will include Albany, Augusta, Macon, Atlanta and Athens.
