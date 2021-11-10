'You're meant to be in bed!' -- Jacinda Ardern's toddler interrupts Facebook livestream By Amy Woodyatt, CNN Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern called the incident a "bedtime fail." Jacinda Ardern/Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was faced with unexpected comments as she addressed the nation -- not from the opposition, or from an angry citizen, but from her daughter, who interrupted her during a Facebook livestream.Ardern was midway through updating viewers on the country's Covid-19 response when she was disturbed by 3-year-old Neve calling: "Mummy?""You're meant to be in bed, darling," Ardern replied. "It's bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, I'll see you in a second," she added, before asking her daughter to return to her grandmother."Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it," she laughed at the camera.But Neve wasn't taking no for an answer: Later in the broadcast, the prime minister's daughter returned. "I'm sorry, darling, it is taking so long," Ardern responded, before announcing she would be ending the livestream.The Prime Minister's struggle no doubt struck a chord with parents around the world who have battled to balance working from home and childcare.The pandemic has forced a large segment of the global workforce to go through a remote-work experiment on a scale never seen before, blurring the boundary between work and home lives.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Companies Facebook Jacinda Ardern Political Figures - Intl Broadcasting Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Digital And Streaming Video Internet And Www Internet Broadcasting Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Social Media Streaming Media Technology 