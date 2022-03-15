The statewide turkey hunting season opens April 2; however, youths and mobility-impaired hunters utilizing private land have an early chance to harvest a gobbler during a special opportunity turkey season March 26-27.
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The statewide turkey hunting season opens April 2. However, youths and mobility-impaired hunters utilizing private land have an early chance to harvest a gobbler during the special opportunity turkey season March 26-27, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
This weekend hunt opportunity is available only for youths 16 years of age and younger, or hunters who are mobility impaired (i.e. confined to a wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia, or single-leg amputation above the knee). Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older) who may call for turkey but may not take or attempt to take a turkey.
Hunters will need to note that the season bag limit has changed for turkeys for the 2022 season. Only one gobbler may be taken per hunter per day, and a season total of two gobblers.
All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime, and sportsman license holders, must obtain a free harvest record each season. Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 24 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check. More information is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck.
Resident youth hunters under age 16 will not need a license. Hunters age 16 years or older, including those accompanying youths or others, will need a hunting license and a big game license unless hunting on their own private land. Licenses are available at https://www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/, at a retail license vendor or by phone at 1-800-366-2661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.