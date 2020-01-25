Library branch opens in wake of hurricane

Dougherty County Public Library Director Pauline Abidde and her staff were treated to a lunch from the local Zaxby's restaurant this week. Zaxby's also donated $1,000 to the library system.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- Library officials in Dougherty County have no doubt learned to appreciate the benefits of a tasty piece of chicken.

For the second consecutive year, Zaxby’s of Albany has shown support of libraries and reading by making a $1,000 donation to the Dougherty Library System for the purchase of children’s books.

Staff at the popular Zaxby’s restaurant provided lunch for library personnel and formally present a big check on Wednesday at the Central Library.

Library Director Pauline Abidde said the support of businesses like Zaxby's is important in helping the system provide its services.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription