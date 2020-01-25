ALBANY -- Library officials in Dougherty County have no doubt learned to appreciate the benefits of a tasty piece of chicken.
For the second consecutive year, Zaxby’s of Albany has shown support of libraries and reading by making a $1,000 donation to the Dougherty Library System for the purchase of children’s books.
Staff at the popular Zaxby’s restaurant provided lunch for library personnel and formally present a big check on Wednesday at the Central Library.
Library Director Pauline Abidde said the support of businesses like Zaxby's is important in helping the system provide its services.
