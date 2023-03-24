A male zebra broke loose in South Korea's capital on Thursday, trotting down busy roads and back alleys for hours before being tranquilized and returned to a zoo.

Videos on social media showed 3-year-old Sero galloping through the Gwangjin district of Seoul amid heavy traffic, strolling down narrow alleys in residential neighborhoods, and passing zebra crossings as it scuttled around the city.

Recommended for you

Tags