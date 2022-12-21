Zelensky on his way to Washington in US military jet to meet Biden as war with Russia enters new phase

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a surprise visit to Washington on December 21, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance.

The trip, which US and Ukrainian officials arranged in secret over the past week, came with heavy risks. After arriving in Poland by train, Zelensky flew to Washington aboard an American military aircraft, US officials said.

